Red Sox Hit Jackpot With Latest Triston Casas Update

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has had some very bad luck over the last two seasons. Casas suffered torn cartilage in his ribcage in 2024 that limited him to just 63 games played. In 2025, he ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee that limited him to just 29 games played.

Casas has been working his way back ever since and set a goal for Opening Day to kick off the 2026 season for a potential return. At the time, the goal was ambitious. But it sounds like he wasn't far off. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared an update on Casas on Saturday night and although he noted that Casas isn't likely to be in the mix for Opening Day, there's a real chance he'll be playing in games by the end of Spring Training and be ready for a rehab assignment by Opening Day.

The Red Sox slugger is working his way back

May 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"So where is Casas in his progression? Making good progress, a source said Saturday, but likely not in the mix for Boston’s Opening Day roster," Cotillo wrote. "Casas continues to participate in baseball activities on the back fields at Fenway South but, as was expected, is behind the other healthy position players in camp. Still, that he’s able to do as much as he’s doing — including batting practice and fielding drills at first base — has caught the attention of Red Sox officials since camp opened. ...

"The Red Sox are not yet certain when Casas will appear in an exhibition game but a source indicated Saturday that getting him into Grapefruit League action before the club leaves Fort Myers on March 24 remains squarely in play. A return to action in the next two weeks is considered ambitious at this point, but there seems to be a chance Casas plays in games during the final week of camp. At that point, he could be ready to start the regular season on a rehab assignment."

Even if he's not ready to go on Opening Day in the majors, the fact that he's this close is just impressive. It's hard to have as bad of luck as Casas has had over the last two seasons. Hopefully, this is a sign that things are looking up.