What Johan Oviedo's Role Will Be After Red Sox, Pirate Splash

The Boston Red Sox reportedly agreed to land a new hurler on Thursday night and it didn’t take long to learn more about his expected role with the organization.

Boston reportedly swung a five-player swap with the Pittsburgh Pirates centered around pitcher Johan Oviedo and former Red Sox prospect Jhostynxon Garcia. The deal was reported on X by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Johan Oviedo in a deal that will send outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia back to Pittsburgh, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote on X. "In total, it's a five-player trade. Two others moving in the Oviedo-for-Password deal, per sources: left-hander Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman are going to the Red Sox. The Pirates will get one player in addition to Jhostynxon Garcia."

The Red Sox made another good move on Thursday

Sep 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) walks on the field before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of the reported deal, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox's current plan is to stretch Oviedo out as a starter heading into Spring Training.

"Oviedo, a Cuban righthander who will be 28 next season, was the biggest name involved," Healey wrote. "He missed all of 2024 because of Tommy John surgery and much of 2025 because of a right lat injury. But the Red Sox were encouraged, a source said, by how Oviedo performed upon returning: 3.57 ERA in nine starts across August and September, with a career-best 25 percent strikeout rate (and career-worst 13.5 percent walk rate). His fastball velocity, at 95.5 miles per hour on average, held compared to his pre-surgery marks.

"Across parts of five seasons in the majors, the 6-foot-6-inch, 275-pound Oviedo owns a 4.24 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, collecting fewer than two strikeouts for every walk along the way. He has experience in the bullpen but the Sox intend to stretch him out as a starter, a source said."

That's a good way to go. Although he's not the big-name starter fans have been clamoring for, this is a 27-year-old hurler with a few seasons of control with massive upside. He had a 3.57 ERA in nine starts in 2025 after missing the entire 2024 season. This is the type of deal that looks like a depth move right now, but could quickly turn into an impact move for the rotation.

