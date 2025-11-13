What Scott Boras Said About Alex Bregman, Red Sox

Alex Bregman already is one of the most talked-about stars available in free agency right now.

This was the case before he even opted out of his deal with the Boston Red Sox and has only picked up steam since. He's a star coming off his best season in a few years. Plus, he helped get one of baseball's storied franchises back to the playoffs. It's a perfect storm for free agency. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he has the most well-known agent out there in Scott Boras.

On Wednesday, Boras held a press conference where he discussed some of his clients. Unsurprisingly, Bregman was brought up and he had a clever coffee-themed response.

"I would certainly think that you know, like in Boston, we learned a lot about Bregman in 2025," Boras said. "In Boston, prior to '25, they had a lot of lineup do-not-holes and certainly, prior to '25, Boston has been kind of a club that has been Dunkin’ well below the playoff line. I think it was a bad roast in Beantown. Give the owners credit, in ’25 they went out and spent some star-bucks to bring in a Bregman blend and got them to the playoffs. I'm sure Boston fans don’t want this to be just a cup of coffee. No one wants a Bregxit."

The Red Sox should sign Alex Bregman back

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a single during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

All jokes aside, Boras isn't wrong. Boston had a tough few years before bringing Bregman in. The Boston lineup was lefty-heavy and young and desperately needed a right-handed veteran with pop.

Bregman fit the description and more. The Red Sox handed him an aggressive $120 million deal for three seasons and really showed the league that they were willing to get back into the mix for star-level talent again.

Also, he's not wrong about the fact that Boston fans likely don't want the partnership to be short-lived. Now, it's in the hands of the front office and agents. But, Boston made the right move by bringing Bregman in last offseason and it's going to be a big topic over at least the next few weeks.

