Where Alex Bregman Stands With Red Sox, Cubs, More

The Alex Bregman sweepstakes remains alive and well.

The three-time All-Star opted out of his three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox and remains one of the hottest names in free agency. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Bregman remains the team's "Plan A" after acquiring Willson Contreras.

"Speaking to people with the Red Sox, it’s clear that Plan A, at this point in the winter, is locking down a reunion with Alex Bregman, though the sides have yet to line up on a deal to this point," Cotillo wrote. "With teams like the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Blue Jays in the mix for Bregman, it’s no guarantee that he does return, though as MassLive reported Sunday night, the Sox remain hopeful — while not necessarily optimistic or pessimistic — that common ground can eventually be found with Bregman. Re-signing Bregman and installing him at third base is perhaps the cleanest way to finish off the heavy lifting of the offseason."

The Red Sox have competition

Rumors and reports have been flying all over the place, though. WSCR-AM and 670thescore.com's Bruce Levine gave an update on the Chicago Cubs' chase for Bregman, who have also been a reported suitor this offseason and last offseason.

"The Cubs have had many conversations with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman," Levine said, as transcribed by Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami.

The Detroit Tigers are another team that has been a speculative fit after a run at him last offseason, but Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press shut down the idea, for now.

"Four teams are chasing Alex Bregman in free agency," Petzold wrote. "The Detroit Tigers aren't involved. At least not yet. The Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks have been active in the Bregman sweepstakes, but the Tigers haven't shown any new movement, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press on condition of anonymity because they're not permitted to speak publicly. The interest from the Tigers remains lukewarm, just as it has all offseason, with eight weeks until the first game."

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Arizona Diamondbacks have been popular fits in recent weeks as well. When it comes to Arizona, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix called the fit a "long shot," hinging on the future of second baseman Ketel Marte. The Blue Jays are a scary team in the sweepstakes, but also reportedly are eyeing Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette.

So, essentially, right now it seems like the real options are the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Cubs, and Diamondbacks. Boston arguably remains the top option for him. But can it get a deal over the finish line?

