Red Sox At Risk Of Losing 3-Time All-Star To Blue Jays

When will we see the next big-name signing across Major League Baseball?

Christmas has come and gone and now we are just days away from the new year, as of writing. It feels like the offseason has flown by to this point. Spring Training will begin in February so there really isn't a lot of time before clubs head somewhere warm and get ready for the marathon that is the Major League Baseball season.

One thing that is true about the Boston Red Sox is that they would be a better team in 2026 with Alex Bregman than they would be without him. But his sweepstakes in free agency remains the biggest talking point around the organization because it still is ongoing. For Boston, one of the clubs that at least has a shot at spoiling a reunion with Bregman is the American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays have been linked to Bregman over the last few weeks and Jon Heyman of the New York Post added a bit more fuel to the fire.

The Red Sox should get moving before the Blue Jays

"They made the biggest deal (Dylan Cease, $210 million, seven years), further enhanced the rotation with Korean star Cody Ponce ($30M, three years) and added reliable reliever Tyler Rogers ($37M)," Heyman wrote. "What’s more, their biggest move may be yet to come. They’re linked to the No. 1 free agent, Kyle Tucker, and they’re considering either Bo Bichette or Alex Bregman. They must have enjoyed their World Series foray as much as we did."

The thing that should give Red Sox fans a bit of hope when it comes to Toronto is that Tucker is the biggest free agent out there this winter and there hasn't been a team linked to him more than Toronto. If he lands a deal in the $400 million-plus range, it's hard to believe the Blue Jays would also sign Bregman to a big deal.

Even if the Blue Jays miss on Tucker, Bichette is a homegrown star for the organization and could be even more expensive than Bregman because he's younger. The Blue Jays have a lot of irons in the fire, but if those options start coming off the board, that's when Boston fans should be concerned.

