Willson Contreras Could Be Key To Red Sox Landing Next Slugger

The Boston Red Sox clearly still have work to do this offseason if they want to find a way to break through a competitive American League East crowd.

Before continuing, obviously Alex Bregman would've been the best option. Unfortunately, he's off the table. So, let's try to look at another way because the Red Sox did have Bregman in 2025, but didn't make it past the Wild Card.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With the additions the Red Sox have made this offseason (Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Johan Oviedo), the floor is higher for the team than at this point last offseason. Now, the team needs a bit more to take it over the top. Bregman would've been a way to solve the problems with just one player. Now, it may take multiple. Since the Red Sox missed on Bregman, reports have surfaced that the club is interested in adding more pitching, including from Rob Bradford of WEEI on Wednesday. If the Red Sox could acquire another high-end pitcher, the need for offense goes down a bit. One option out there still in free agency that Boston reportedly likes is Eugenio Suárez, who hit 49 homers in 2025.

The Red Sox have options still

On Wednesday, Willson Contreras, who is friends with Suárez, was asked if he has tried to recruit the slugger, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"I haven’t talked to him in a few days,” Contreras said as transcribed by Smith. “We are really close. We’re friends and he is one of my best friends around. He’s a great guy, great hitter. But we’ll see what we can do about him for coming to Boston...

"I think we have a really good lineup,” Contreras continued. “That’s what I see. I don’t know what other plans that the GM or the owners have. I think that’s a good question for them. But like I said, I go to work with my teammates. If they’re gonna add, they’re gonna add. If they’re not gonna add, they’re not gonna add. But I’m just going to work with them and try to win the World Series.”

If the Red Sox could sign Suárez for third base plus acquire another high-end starter -- maybe someone like Freddy Peralta -- it wouldn't be a perfect offseason, but the team would arguably be better on paper than they were at the end of the 2025 season.

More MLB: Red Sox 'High' On Projected $161 Million Phillies All-Star