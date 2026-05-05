Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Delayed on Monday

Original Story: The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers clash on Monday night was anything but smooth.

Boston got an excellent start from Payton Tolle, who went seven innings in the contest and allowed just one base hit and two earned runs. After a five-run seventh inning, Boston took a 5-2 lead. Then, in the top of the eighth inning, the consest was delayed due to inclement weather.

This story will be updated as information surfaces.

Updated: The weather certainly played a role in Monday's contest. Midway through the contest, fans at Comerica Park had to take cover due to lightning in the area.

Fans forced to move to cover, threat of lightning. Well that last play was lightning for our Tigers!! pic.twitter.com/HvY96mFROR — Iffy The Dopester (@IffyTheDopester) May 4, 2026

The rain came fast and hard, but the action continued for a few innings afterward.

Eventually, with the crowd looking empty, the action started to get a bit sloppy. Tolle allowed the two earned runs on just one base hit. That's in part due to two errors from the Red Sox behind him in the sixth inning. Detroit scored both of its runs in the sixth inning. Fortunately, the Red Sox followed suit with five runs of their own in the seventh inning in equally weird fashion. Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran smashed a homer to left field that on the broadcast looked like it was going to be a pop-up to left field, then all of a sudden it was out.

Jarren strikes for the lead ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/B0jcRTj8j6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2026

Wilyer Abreu followed up with a base hit to push Boston's fourth run of the inning across.

Wilyer drives in Masa! pic.twitter.com/4Bj2E8Z1a2 — Boston Sports (@bahstonspahts) May 5, 2026

Finally, Marcelo Mayer came through with a base hit to drive in the fifth run of the inning for Boston.

This Marcelo Mayer heater is the only reason I still watch the Red Sox pic.twitter.com/m6wO97NGiF — MayerIsKing (@MayerIsKing) May 5, 2026

Then, in the eighth inning, the contest was put into a rain delay with the weather getting worse.

"The game is currently in a delay due to inclement weather in the area. We will continue to provide updates," the Tigers announced on X.

At the time, Enmanuel De Jesus was on the mound for Detroit with Andruw Monasterio at the plate with one ball. As of writing, neither the Red Sox nor the Tigers has provided an estimated time for the resumption of the contest, although the grounds crew did start to move the tarp on the field. When the game does resume, Boston will be just six outs away from getting back in the win column. For Boston, it's a game it certainly needs to win and currently is in a good position to do so. But, again, it's not over.