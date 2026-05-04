Former Blue Jays All-Star Should Be Red Sox's Next Call in Free Agency

While the Boston Red Sox have struggled overall so far this season, that doesn't mean that every part of the organization is broken.

Boston is 13-21 on the season so far in large part because the offense has been among the worst in baseball and the rotation has been a bit inconsistent. While this is the case, the bullpen actually has been a significant strength for the club. Right now, Boston has the fifth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.45. Boston shouldn't get complacent, though.

If the 2026 season has shown anything so far, it's that you can never have too much depth. Boston's rotation specifically is supposed to be among the best overall in baseball. In Spring Training, Boston has so much depth that various guys were floated as trade candidates. Right now, though, Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are all on the Injured List at the same time. Boston's depth has been tested so much that the rotation is relying on guys like Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett right now, who didn't make the big league roster out of camp.

The Red Sox Should Give Jordan Romano A Call

Apr 4, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jordan Romano (68) reacts after throwing final striking out to end the game against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The same thing could happen to the bullpen at any moment. Because of this, the Red Sox should still be on the lookout for more depth, despite the solid start to the season for the bullpen. In response, the Red Sox should two-time All-Star Jordan Romano a call and offer a minor league deal. He was released by the Los Angeles Angels after a tough start to the 2026 season.

Overall, Romano has pitched in 11 games so far this season and has a 10.13 ERA. While this is the case, this is a former All-Star who has had success in the American League East. He spent the first six seasons of his big league career as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays and earned both of his All-Star nods while pitching for the organization. From 2020 through the 2023 season, Romano had a 2.29 ERA in 199 big league appearances for Toronto. He took a step backwards in 2024, with a 6.59 ERA in 15 appearances. In 2025, he had an 8.23 ERA in 49 appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Clearly, he hasn't pitched at the same level since leaving the Blue Jays. But if there is a team that could get him back on track, arguably that would be the Red Sox. Boston has been inconsistent in general this season, but the bullpen has been good and the club has been getting praise over the last few years for how it has been able to develop pitchers under Craig Breslow and Andrew Bailey. It's potentially the club's biggest strength right now. Romano is a former All-Star and is just 33 years old. Why not offer a minor league deal and see if Boston can fix him at Triple-A Worcester?