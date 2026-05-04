How Alex Cora’s Firing Changed Red Sox's Clubhouse

It's been a chaotic week for the Boston Red Sox, to say the least.

It's just May 3, and the Red Sox have already cut ties with former manager Alex Cora, among sweeping changes to the coaching staff. Boston turned to interim manager Chad Tracy, and the club has gone 3-4 since, including a series loss against the Houston Astros. Houston has the worst team ERA in baseball at 5.75. The Arizona Diamondbacks have the second-worst team ERA in baseball at 5.07. While this is the case, Boston mustered up just seven runs total across a three-game series against Houston.

On top of the club struggling in general, Boston lost Garrett Crochet to the Injured List and had another scare on Sunday with Ranger Suárez leaving his start early against the Astros due to hamstring tightness. All in all, things just aren't going well for the 13-21 Red Sox.

The Red Sox Need Something To Go Their Way

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a sacrifice fly ball to bring catcher Connor Wong (12) (not pictured) home against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While this is the case, Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras did say on Sunday that he's noticed a shift with the organization and the guys are a little looser, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"After Cora got released or fired, the guys got loose a little more, because I feel like the tension was gone," Contreras said. "... I don't know...When Alex wasn't in the dugout, the team, was like [exhale noise], like loose. But it doesn't matter. We have to play better."

For the Red Sox, things may be a bit looser, but it hasn't translated to the field yet. Again, the Red Sox are 3-4 since they transformed their coaching staff by letting Cora go. Boston will begin yet another difficult series on Monday when it takes on the Detroit Tigers. Over the next three games, the Red Sox are going to face off against Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez and Jack Flaherty. Three difficult hurlers, but this team really shouldn't be counted out yet. Hopefully, this looser feeling Contreras talked about does end up impacting the club on the field in the near future. There is too much talent for Boston to struggle this much.

Boston will counter Skubal, Valdez and Flaherty with Payton Tolle, Brayan Bello and then likely either Sonny Gray or Jake Bennett. For Gray, this idea comes down to whether he will be ready to be activated off the Injured List. If not, then Bennett would be in line to make the start. All in all, Boston needs something to go its way.