One World Series Player Who Would Be a Perfect Fit for the Red Sox

For the eighth-straight year, the Boston Red Sox find themselves watching the World Series from their couches.

Game 1 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night was a scintillating contest, won by the host Brewers 3-2. It was an evening in which both teams showed why they belonged in the Fall Classic, and if the Red Sox were watching, they got plenty of reminders why they weren't there.

There are former Red Sox on both of these two teams, but could there also be a future member of the Red Sox on one of the rosters? If there's anyone in this series that projects to be a perfect addition for Boston next season, in terms of both roster fit and cost, it just might be Gary Sánchez.

How Gary Sánchez could fit Red Sox next season

Sep 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Gary Sanchez (99) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sánchez is a very useful piece these days for teams that have a clear No. 1 catcher, one who will play at least two of every three games behind the dish. The Brewers have that in William Contreras. The Red Sox do as well in Adley Rutschman, who Sánchez teamed up with on the Baltimore Orioles in 2025.

The Red Sox have stuck by Connor Wong as their backup catcher for several years now, and in his second-to-last year of arbitration, he could be due a salary at least as high as Sánchez would get as a free agent. Wong showed a bit more life with the bat this season, but he'll never be able to provide the sort of power jolt a team expects from "El Gary."

Sánchez racked up 12 home runs in only 86 regular-season plate appearances this past season, crossing the 200-mark in his career. He'll be 34 next season, and comes with at least 35 playoff games under his belt, including seven home runs.

What some might see as a low-impact move for the Red Sox could pay real dividends in the right-handed power department — a place we know Boston has been deficient for several years now. It wouldn't be the most celebrated move of this offseason, but it's one to watch for nonetheless.