Red Sox Bullpen Mistake Overshadows Danny Coulombe Return

Before Sunday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox got a key piece of the bullpen back into the mix in Danny Coulombe.

Coulombe had missed a little over three weeks due to cervical spasms in his neck. Coulombe's last appearance in the majors before Sunday's contest against the Twins was on May 1 against the Houston Astros. It was known over the course of the weekend that the Red Sox would be getting Coulombe back into the mix, but the offsetting move was a bit surprising.

Before the game, the Red Sox announced that Coulombe was being promoted back up to the big league roster and that fellow left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego was being optioned down to Triple-A as a result.

The Red Sox Made A Bullpen Decision On Sunday

Apr 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Danny Coulombe (67) pitches during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox today reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned LHP Tyler Samaniego to Triple-A Worcester following last night's game," the Red Sox announced.

The #RedSox today reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned LHP Tyler Samaniego to Triple-A Worcester following last night's game. — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 24, 2026

Samaniego has been one of the best relievers Boston has had so far this season. The rookie has pitched in 18 games and has a 1.04 ERA across 17 1/3 innings of work. On top of this, he has a 13-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that span. In Samaniego's 18 big league outings, he has only allowed two earned runs and they came on May 14 thanks to a Kyle Schwarber home run. He has quickly gone from a trade throw-in to a potential key piece for this bullpen. But now he's back in Triple-A.

From the bullpen side, the argument could be made that four lefties would've been a lot. The Red Sox would've had Jovani Morán, Aroldis Chapman, Coulombe and Samaniego. That would be a lot of lefties.

On the other hand, Rule 5 Draft addition Ryan Watson has a 5.28 ERA in 19 appearances and is still on the big league roster. He's right-handed, but Boston has other options but hasn't made a move. If the Red Sox were to designate Watson for assignment, Boston would likely lose him because of the Rule 5 Draft rules. But with the way he has pitched overall this season, is that the worst thing? The Red Sox just sent down a guy with a 1.04 ERA and kept someone with a 5.28 ERA in the majors.

If it's simply a righty-lefty thing, Boston has right-handed hurler Tommy Kahnle down in Triple-A with a 1.65 ERA in 15 outings. Kahnle is an 11-year big league veteran with a 3.61 ERA and yet the Red Sox haven't called him up either. So, both Samaniego and Kahnle are down in the minors and Watson is still on the big league roster. Arguably, that isn't the right call.