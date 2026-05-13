Red Sox Get Big Win From Garrett Crochet’s Shoulder Rehab

There's no denying the fact that the Boston Red Sox need Garrett Crochet on the mound to be at their best.

Crochet is an absolute game-changer. Last year, Crochet logged a 2.59 ERA in 32 starts for the Red Sox in his first season with the organization. Crochet finished in second place in the race for the 2025 American League Cy Young Award, behind just Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Crochet was the straw that stirred the drink in the rotation. Boston won 89 games and made it to the playoffs for the first time in a few years, and Crochet's performance arguably was the biggest reason why.

The offense was brutal down the stretch in 2025, and it didn't help that Roman Anthony was injured. At the time, Trevor Story was seemingly the only guy that was consistently hitting the ball hard. From a rotation standpoint, Boston's rotation was snakebitten by injuries and Crochet, Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello were the final starters left from the club's expected rotation to kick off the season.

Crochet put the Red Sox on his back, but struggled out of the gate this season. Before he was placed on the Injured List with a shoulder injury, Crochet had a 6.30 ERA in 30 innings pitched, although he did pitch six shutout innings in his final outing before going down against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox Need Garrett Crochet Back

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Boston needs him back and pitching like he did last year as fast as possible. Fortunately, he took a major step in that direction on Wednesday. Crochet tossed a 20-pitch bullpen off the mound. That may not sound like much, but it was his first time off a mound since his last start on April 25.

That's not all. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that he could be back before the end of May and Crochet noted that he is hoping to avoid a minor league rehab assignment.

"Crochet, who described his shoulder as feeling 'a lot better' than it did when he was shut down, hopes that he will be able to return without pitching on a rehab assignment," Cotillo wrote. "If he feels good coming out of his longer bullpen this weekend, the lefty could face hitters in a simulated game in the middle of next week and potentially return during the last week of May.

“As of right now, I don’t intend on taking (a rehab assignment),” Crochet said, as transcribed by Cotillo. “Those decisions are above me but I hope I won’t need one. ... We’re trying to win games, so I’d rather not waste innings on a rehab assignment when I feel like I can contribute.”

In a perfect world, Crochet will be back as fast as possible. It's May 13, as of writing. If the Red Sox could get Crochet back before the end of May — and he's really back to himself — then Boston will immediately get more dangerous in the American League.