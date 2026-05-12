Red Sox Have Reasons for Optimism With Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet

Two of the most prominent members of the Boston Red Sox are currently on the shelf in Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet.

Anthony hasn't played in a game since May 4, after he left early with what the club initially called "right wrist discomfort." Over the next few days, the hope was that Anthony wouldn't need an injured list stint. That clearly changed, though. Anthony was placed on the Injured List on May 7. When the team announced that Anthony was going to the Injured List, it was also shared that nothing had worsened with the wrist and that his plan was to be back in the lineup when he is first eligible. That would be during the club's upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves beginning on Friday, May 15.

On Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Anthony has been progressing, but he hasn't begun baseball activities.

Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet Updates

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

"[Willson Contreras] hit in the cage and feeling better but they’re giving him one more day," McCaffrey wrote. "Anthony progessing but still no baseball activities. Full grip strength to grip a bat is his next test. Crochet also progressing and just began throwing off a mound. He’d gotten out to 120 on [Sunday]."

On Tuesday, Anthony was still wearing a brace on his hand/wrist, as shared on X by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

When it comes to Anthony, his best-case scenario would be returning during the Braves series, but that will be determined by whether he has his full grip strength back. Nothing has been ruled out, but without any baseball activities on Tuesday, it may be a tough time crunch.

On the bright side, McCaffrey shared that Crochet has started throwing off a mound. That's a step in the right direction. He hasn't pitched in a game since April 25. Beforehand, Crochet was having the most difficult start to a season in his career. Crochet had a 6.30 ERA in his first six starts. He did look sharp in his last start, though. On April 25, he pitched six shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing just three base hits and striking out seven batters. Afterward, he was placed on the Injured List with shoulder inflammation.

Fortunately, the Red Sox have been getting a great stretch from Payton Tolle, who has a 2.78 ERA in four starts, but they need Crochet if they want to really turn this season around. Throwing off a mound is a step in that direction. The next step would be a potential rehab assignment.