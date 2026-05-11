Red Sox Have Trevor Story Problem Growing Bigger By the Day

Shortstop Trevor Story has had a rough go of things in his first four-plus seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

After putting together his first injury-free season in Boston last year, Story had to prove this season that his offensive success was sustainable and that his defense could still hold up at age 33. Through the first quarter of the season, he's come up as short as he possibly could have.

Sunday was the low point of Story's campaign, as he made a hugely costly error in the top of the third inning on a Chandler Simpson ground ball. Yes, he scored the Red Sox's only run in a 4-1 loss, but he also struck out three times, bringing his season total to 55 -- the eighth most of any hitter in the sport.

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Story putting Red Sox in awkward position

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) throws to second base to start a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Universally acknowledged as a clubhouse leader, Story is putting the Red Sox, and specifically interim manager Chad Tracy, in a rough position. The longer this goes on, the more the team has to mull taking the keys to the starting shortstop gig away.

A .520 OPS from an everyday shortstop, or from any position, simply isn't conducive to success. Of course, the Red Sox have a third baseman putting up a .507 OPS in Caleb Durbin, but at least he's playing defense.

Meanwhile, Story's error was "only" his fifth of the season, but he ranks in the 21st percentile of outs above average at minus-one.

Story still expressing confidence in turnaround

Apr 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10, left) and second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) celebrate after a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

“I mean, I think if you know exactly what it was, you could kind of fix it right away, but that’s not baseball," Story said, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. "And there’s a lot that goes into it, physically, mentally, and effort-wise. I know that was a big one for me last year, and I think it’s just a matter of time before I get it right.”

If he can get his act together on offense, Story can definitely keep a spot in the lineup for a Boston team that struggles to find nine capable hitters on a daily basis. But the defensive struggles seem like less of a slump at this point and more of a referendum on diminishing athleticism and arm strength.

Boston not only has former top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer on the major league roster, but 20-year-old Franklin Arias is going gangbusters at Double-A. The clock has to be ticking on Story figuring out his issues on both sides of the ball.