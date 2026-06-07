Red Sox Need To Take More Cues From Willson Contreras

There are very few Boston Red Sox players who can look themselves in the mirror and honestly say they've done their job well so far this season. Willson Contreras is undoubtedly one of them.

With seven hits in his last three games and a 164 OPS+ on the season, Contreras is on his way to a career year in his first season in Boston. But perhaps even more important to the club than his production in the batter's box has been his fiery, competitive demeanor.

Contreras has already been involved in a number of bench-clearing incidents with opposing teams this season, but has never lost his cool. To that end, one insider reported that the 34-year-old threw what some might have considered a temper tantrum in the dugout on Friday -- but that sort of fire is just what the rest of this Red Sox team could use.

Contreras' fiery temperament needs to spread

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe, Contreras chucked his hat and glove and knocked over a cooler after the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday against the New York Yankees, after second baseman Andruw Monasterio crashed into his back and caused him to drop a foul pop-up. The thing was, pitcher Danny Coulombe still struck out Ben Rice to end the inning after the gaffe, and Boston went on to win.

Teammate Wilyer Abreu gave his account of the moment -- he seemingly loved it.

“That’s Willson,” Abreu said, per Abraham. “He wants the game played the right way. He brings that kind of energy to the field every day.”

Granted, there are probably some players on the Red Sox who benefit from controlling their emotions most of the time. But far too often, there seem to be blank stares and puzzled looks on the faces of the team's latest slumpers.

To get where they want to be, which is the playoffs, the Red Sox need more Willson Contrerases in their presence. Losing stinks, and the Red Sox have already lost 34 times, which means they need to take every loss personally for the rest of the year if they want to win enough to make it to October.