Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman May Get Traded, But Not to One AL Rival

The Boston Red Sox have one of the game's best closers in Aroldis Chapman and unless the team goes on a long winning streak, that will change by the end of the summer.

Boston doesn't have a more obvious trade candidate than the 38-year-old closer with a 0.83 ERA in 22 appearances this season. He is making $13.3 million this season and then has a vesting option for the 2027 season that will vest once he hits 40 innings pitched this season and then passes a physical at the end of the year.

The trade deadline is full of reliever trades each year. This season, Chapman would be the best available, if Boston doesn't turn its season around.

It Doesn't Sound Like A Red Sox-Yankees Trade Is Coming

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The big lefty made headlines recently after being interviewed by ESPN's Enrique Rojas. He was asked his opinion on a hypothetical return to the New York Yankees and said that he would want an apology from Yankees general manager Brian Cashman for how his time with the franchise ended previously. Now, is it likely these two rivals would even consider a deal of this magnitude mid-season? Probably not. But it has gotten the baseball world talking. On Thursday, The New York Post's Jon Heyman made it clear a deal isn't happening, though.

"Closer extraordinaire Aroldis Chapman always struck me as a pretty smart cat, but he seems to have things backward this time," Heyman wrote. "He recently suggested the Yankees would need to apologize to him if they’re going to acquire him via trade when he probably should still be thanking them for helping him revive his once-endangered career.

"Before we compare and contrast the conflicting stories about a missed workout leading to Chapman’s alleged, apparent upset, let’s put his mind mostly at ease. My guess is he said what he said to kill any chance the Yankees might bring him back via trade, and I do hear they have no interest in a reunion. (The team responses, which are below, couldn’t be much stronger.)"

Heyman continued and said there is "no chance" of a deal.

It was a bit of an odd topic with trade rumors growing all over the place around the league. But, this is one that can be put to rest, at least. It certainly doesn't sound like Chapman is going to New York, to say the least.