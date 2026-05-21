Red Sox Suddenly Seem to Be Reconsidering Caleb Durbin’s Role

The Boston Red Sox went for a series sweep on Wednesday night against Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals.

The 6'6'' former Red Sox hurler entered the contest with an impressive 2.83 ERA in nine starts. When the Red Sox released their lineup for the night, there was one glaring omission: Caleb Durbin. It's important to note that Wacha is a righty. Over the course of the season, we've heard a lot about matchups. But that has mainly been around guys like lefty Marcelo Mayer facing lefty hurlers. Wacha is a righty and Durbin is a right-handed bat.

This is an intriguing decision by Boston, at least. Earlier in the week, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy was asked about Durbin's playing time earlier in the week and he acknowledged Durbin's struggles.

Are The Red Sox Making A Change?

May 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) makes a catch for an out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“He’s just struggling,” Tracy said. “I think you guys know that and I think he knows that. You see little flashes at times. He’s just struggling and the ball is getting in on him some. Working on timing and things like that. We’ve just got to keep pushing along and find breathers for him when we can.”

Clearly, there is a bit more going on than just a rest every now and then, though. Durbin was in the lineup on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout. But he has now been out of the starting lineup in three of the last four games. Nick Sogard was in the starting lineup at third base in three of the last four games with Durbin on the bench. On Tuesday, Sogard was in the lineup at second base.

Durbin has struggled overall this season so far. He has played in 44 games and is slashing .169/.248/.246 with a .495 OPS, one homer and 15 RBIs. Durbin has been great defensively, but just hasn't been able to get his bat going. On the other hand, Sogard has been solid since his promotion to the big leagues. Sogard entered the day on Wednesday slashing .273/.333/.364 with a .697 OPS and a double.

Boston needs more offense and that takes tough decisions at this point. Durbin is just 26 years old. Just because he's struggling right now doesn't mean that he's going to in the long run. But the Red Sox need offense right now and Sogard has helped in that department. Arguably, it may be time for a trip to Triple-A for Durbin to get his swing back.