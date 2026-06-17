Should Red Sox Trade Sonny Gray? Former Boston Infielder Says Yes

In a perfect world, the Boston Red Sox will be able to find a way to turn their season around and get into the thick of the American League playoff race.

Entering the action on Wednesday, Boston was 5 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot. That's not terrible. Although it's also not going to be easy to right the ship. Boston is 12 games under .500 and needs to start trending in the right direction pretty much right now. It's possible, but unlikely.

If the Red Sox opt to sell ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, they are going to have to look themselves in the mirror and make some very difficult decisions. One guy specifically to watch is righty Sonny Gray. Boston went out and acquired Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason to try to take the rotation to another level and he's done his job. He's 8-1 on the season with a 3.03 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched. Gray has been everything the Red Sox could've asked for. Unfortunately, that doesn't guarantee that his time in Boston will continue beyond the Aug. 3 trade deadline. If available, there will surely be teams in need of an elite, veteran starter. But should the Red Sox actually look to move him?

The Red Sox Have A Sonny Gray Question In Front Of Them

Jun 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Former Red Sox infielder and current broadcaster Lou Merloni joined Scott Neville and Joey Copponi on the ITM Podcast and made the case for Boston to consider moving Gray.

"Yeah. Another guy that’s getting older, one year left on his deal,” Merloni told Joey Copponi and Scott Neville on the ITM Podcast. “I saw the report that [an opposing team] would have to pay him $20 million at the deadline. That’s just someone who doesn’t do their homework. It’s about $6-7 million. And I think people would be falling over themselves to get a guy like Sonny Gray, who has thrown the ball the way he has. I think Boston would get a really good package for him.”

It's hard to argue against that logic. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel gave Gray a 25 percent chance of being traded this summer. Gray has a no-trade clause, which certainly adds another variable to the mix. But it's important to note that he waived his no-trade clause from St. Louis to join a contender. That isn't what Boston has been so far. Instead, the Cardinals have actually been significantly better than Boston to this point.

The deadline is coming on Aug. 3 and it's certainly going to be an interesting one for Boston.