Red Sox's No. 13 Prospect Promoted To Double-A Portland For Playoff Run

Matthew Lugo is taking the next step of his development.

The Boston Red Sox are giving the Portland Sea Dogs all the resources they need to bolster up their roster for a playoff run.

There are multiple reinforcements making the jump from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland in anticipation of a (hopefully) deep playoff run. The most exciting of the bunch is infielder Matthew Lugo, the Red Sox's No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. 

Lugo hit .288 with 25 doubles, 10 triples, 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, 20 stolen bases (in 27 attempts) and a .844 OPS in 114 games, all with the Greenville Drive.

The 21-year-old has spent the majority of his time at shortstop this season but recently moved over to third base and saw a massive spike in offensive production. It's hard to determine if there is a correlation there but Red Sox fans saw the reverse effect when Xander Bogaerts made the same move in 2014. 

Lugo made 78 appearances at shortstop, 25 at third base and seven at second base.

The Sea Dogs were given a group of High-A players to choose from, and there's no guarantee Lugo will be activated with his new club but he's the highest-rated prospect of the bunch. To make matters more likely, the Sea Dogs lost infielder Ricardo Cibillan to the Worcester Red Sox and corner infielder Nick Northcut via trade

Other players being sent from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland are pitchers Jacob Webb, Brendan Cellucci, Chih-Jung Liu and Wyatt Olds according to Sox Prospects' Chris Hatfield.

Fellow prospect Ceddanne Rafaela extended the Sea Dogs' season with a playoff-clinching grand slam Wednesday night, adding more time on the clock for players like Lugo. 

Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Blast Playoff-Clinching Grand Slam

