Inside The Reds

Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Win Series Against Blue Jays

The Reds are 61-65.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (61-65) fell to the Toronto Blue Jays (59-67) 10-3 on Tuesday night.

With the series on the line, the Reds will turn to their hottest pitcher at the moment, Nick Martinez. The right-hander will make his ninth start of the season and is 6-6 with a 3.25 ERA.

Martinez hasn’t walked a batter in 24.0 innings, the longest streak by a Cincinnati pitcher since Dan Straily (26.1/3 innings) in 2016.

Martinez gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings in a 7-1 loss against the Kansas City Royals in his last start.

Yariel Rodriguez will get the start for Toronto. The 27-year-old is 1-5 with a 3.93 ERA on the seaason.

Rodriguez gave up four runs on four hits in a 6-5 loss against the Chicago Cubs in his last start. The Blue Jays have lost four straight games started by the right-hander.

The series finale between the Reds and Blue Jays will get underway at 7:07 ET.

News and Notes

  • Alexis Diaz has converted 17 straight saves.
  • Ty France has reached safely in six straight games.
  • Jonathan India has reached safely in six straight games.
  • Tyler Stephenson has a six-game hitting streak.
  • The Reds are 3-14 in rubbers games this season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis