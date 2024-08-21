Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Win Series Against Blue Jays
The Cincinnati Reds (61-65) fell to the Toronto Blue Jays (59-67) 10-3 on Tuesday night.
With the series on the line, the Reds will turn to their hottest pitcher at the moment, Nick Martinez. The right-hander will make his ninth start of the season and is 6-6 with a 3.25 ERA.
Martinez hasn’t walked a batter in 24.0 innings, the longest streak by a Cincinnati pitcher since Dan Straily (26.1/3 innings) in 2016.
Martinez gave up three runs on eight hits over six innings in a 7-1 loss against the Kansas City Royals in his last start.
Yariel Rodriguez will get the start for Toronto. The 27-year-old is 1-5 with a 3.93 ERA on the seaason.
Rodriguez gave up four runs on four hits in a 6-5 loss against the Chicago Cubs in his last start. The Blue Jays have lost four straight games started by the right-hander.
The series finale between the Reds and Blue Jays will get underway at 7:07 ET.
News and Notes
- Alexis Diaz has converted 17 straight saves.
- Ty France has reached safely in six straight games.
- Jonathan India has reached safely in six straight games.
- Tyler Stephenson has a six-game hitting streak.
- The Reds are 3-14 in rubbers games this season.
