Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall 10-3 to Toronto Blue Jays

A tough loss for the Reds.

Aug 20, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Carson Spiers (68) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (61-65) fell to the Toronto Blue Jays (59-67) 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

A Rough Night for Spiers

The Reds used an "opener" for Carson Spiers' turn in the rotation last time around. However, with the bullpen throwing so many innings lately, they elected to start Spiers again on Tuesday night. It didn't work out.

The right-hander gave up 10 runs on 13 hits in just 4 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays hit five home runs off of Spiers, including two by George Springer.

Another Tough Day for the Reds Offense

After bouncing back from a tough series on Monday night, the Reds offense struggled again, scoring just thee runs on nine hits.

Noelvi Marte singled home a run in the second to tie the game at one.

In the sixth, Elly De La Cruz tripled and scored on an RBI groundout by Tyler Stephenson.

Spencer Steer added an RBI single in the eighth.

Jonathan India and Marte both had two hits on the night.

Luke Maile Two Scoreless Innings!?

For the second time in four games, the Reds brought on Luke Maile to pitch. Maile tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning before retiring the side again in the eighth inning. Maile has yet to give up a run on the season.

The Reds bullpen pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Up Next

The Reds and Blue Jays will face off in the series finale on Wednesday at 7:07 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are 14-15 since the All-Star break
  • The Reds are 8-35 when they don't hit a home run.
  • The Reds are 8-47 when scoring three runs or less.

