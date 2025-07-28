Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Injury Update: Latest News on Ace Hunter Greene

The Reds are starting to make a playoff push.

James Rapien

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene continues to make progress from his groin injury. He's scheduled to pitch four innings on Tuesday for the Louisville Bats.

Greene hasn't pitched in a big league game since June 3. He's posted a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts so far this season.

Getting Greene back in the rotation would be huge for a Reds team that is 55-50 and is making a mid-Summer push toward the playoffs.

The 25-year-old flamethrower has been on the injured list for a couple of months with a groin strain. He was set to go on a rehab assignment a couple of weeks ago, but felt something and the Reds elected to send him to their complex in Arizona to continue to rehab the injury. He started a game for ACL (Arizona Complex League) Reds last week.

Greene is 4-3 with73 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings this season.

James Rapien
