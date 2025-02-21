Inside The Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Offers New Way for Fans to Watch Cincinnati Reds This Season

FanDuel Sports Network is the television home of the Reds for 2025.

Alex Frank

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) practices bunting during spring training, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) practices bunting during spring training, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
FanDuel Sports Network, formerly Bally Sports, has officially announced their direct-to-consumer prices for watching and streaming Reds games this season.

This is only for in-market Reds fans. Out-of-market Reds fans will need MLB.tv to watch the Reds games this season.

There are four payment options for fans to watch or stream Reds games this season.

First, fans can pay $19.99 a month.

There's also a season pass option that runs from March 30th through the end of the season for $105.99.

The full calendar-year option is $189.99.

Earlier this week, FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and all other regional FanDuel Sports Network channels announced that they are now available on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video users can add FanDuel Sports Network to their Prime Video accounts for $19.99/month. This means that fans wouldn't have to then pay for another separate subscription to FanDuel Sports Network on either cable or streaming, since they would already have it on Prime Video.

The first Reds game to be broadcasted on Prime Video will be on Wednesday, Feb. 26 when the Reds take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. That game will feature the Angels TV broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network West.

The Reds TV broadcast debut this season will be Wednesday, March 5th when the Reds take on the Texas Rangers.

Alex Frank
