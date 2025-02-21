FanDuel Sports Network Offers New Way for Fans to Watch Cincinnati Reds This Season
FanDuel Sports Network, formerly Bally Sports, has officially announced their direct-to-consumer prices for watching and streaming Reds games this season.
This is only for in-market Reds fans. Out-of-market Reds fans will need MLB.tv to watch the Reds games this season.
There are four payment options for fans to watch or stream Reds games this season.
First, fans can pay $19.99 a month.
There's also a season pass option that runs from March 30th through the end of the season for $105.99.
The full calendar-year option is $189.99.
Earlier this week, FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and all other regional FanDuel Sports Network channels announced that they are now available on Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video users can add FanDuel Sports Network to their Prime Video accounts for $19.99/month. This means that fans wouldn't have to then pay for another separate subscription to FanDuel Sports Network on either cable or streaming, since they would already have it on Prime Video.
The first Reds game to be broadcasted on Prime Video will be on Wednesday, Feb. 26 when the Reds take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. That game will feature the Angels TV broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network West.
The Reds TV broadcast debut this season will be Wednesday, March 5th when the Reds take on the Texas Rangers.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast