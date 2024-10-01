Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Infielder Matt McLain to Play in Arizona Fall League

Matt McLain missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have added Matt McLain to their Arizona Fall League roster.

McLain, who played in the AFL in 2022, missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury he suffered in spring training.

The 25-year-old year was one of the Reds best players when he was called up in 2023, appearing in 89 games and slashing .290/.357/.507 with 43 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases.

It'll be good to see McLain get some at-bats in live-game action as he has not appeared in a Major League game since Aug. 27, 2023.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News