Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Potential Candidates for Manager Job
The Cincinnati Reds have narrowed down their managerial search.
According to this report by Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Reds have ruled out six candidates in their search for a new manager. Those six candidates that aren't being considered include backup catcher Luke Maile, Former Red Miguel Cairo, Reds Hall of Famer Barry Larkin and former MLB managers Joe Girardi, Joe Maddon, and Scott Servais.
The Reds have been linked to former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker and former Cubs manager David Ross.
Check out Wittenmyer's entire article here.
