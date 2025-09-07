Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Claimed Off Waivers by Atlanta Braves

Diaz joins former Red Jake Fraley in Atlanta.

Ricky Logan

May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) reacts after the victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Alexis Diaz is sticking in the National league. Just five days after Diaz was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the former Reds All-Star has a new home.

The Atlanta Braves claimed him off waivers on Sunday. The Braves also claimed former Red Jake Fraley on August 17.

Diaz was traded to the Dodgers for reliever Mike Villani on May 29th after posting a 12.00 ERA in six games with the Reds in April, with just three strikeouts and five walks across six total innings.

Diaz looked like he was the closer of the future for the Reds in 2023. He had a 1.19 WHIP and a .186 batting average against with 37 saves. Now, he joins an Atlanta Braves pitching staff that could be the change of scenery he needs to get back on track.

Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

