MLB Insider Shares Concerning Insight From Cincinnati Reds Official
CINCINNATI — The Reds are 28-29 on the season in large part due to their lack of offense.
They've been as inconsistent at the plate as any possible playoff contender this season.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that at least one Reds official was worried about their lack of hitting prior to the season.
"A Cincinnati Reds official expressed concern before the start of the season, saying he feared the team was short at least one run-producing hitter," Rosenthal wrote. "Turns out he was onto something. The Reds have been shut out eight times, four times by 1-0 scores. They are 0-5 in extra innings, and scoreless in extras on the season. Finally, they are 0-22 trailing after six innings."
If there was concern, why didn't the Reds do more to address the issue this offseason?
The Reds have a +32 run differential this season because they've had a few high-scoring games. They beat the Rangers 14-3 in the fourth game of the season. They also beat the Orioles 24-2 in April.
If the Reds are going to go on a true run this season, then they need to add another bat to their lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast