Inside The Reds

MLB Insider Shares Concerning Insight From Cincinnati Reds Official

James Rapien

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) is ejected during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds are 28-29 on the season in large part due to their lack of offense.

They've been as inconsistent at the plate as any possible playoff contender this season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that at least one Reds official was worried about their lack of hitting prior to the season.

"A Cincinnati Reds official expressed concern before the start of the season, saying he feared the team was short at least one run-producing hitter," Rosenthal wrote. "Turns out he was onto something. The Reds have been shut out eight times, four times by 1-0 scores. They are 0-5 in extra innings, and scoreless in extras on the season. Finally, they are 0-22 trailing after six innings."

If there was concern, why didn't the Reds do more to address the issue this offseason?

The Reds have a +32 run differential this season because they've had a few high-scoring games. They beat the Rangers 14-3 in the fourth game of the season. They also beat the Orioles 24-2 in April.

If the Reds are going to go on a true run this season, then they need to add another bat to their lineup.

