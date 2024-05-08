Report: Cincinnati Reds Signing Veteran Power Hitter to Major League Roster
CINCINNATI — The Reds are signing Mike Ford to a Major League deal according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
Ford was in Triple-A Louisville this season, but he opted out of his deal last week. The Reds decided to release him on Saturday, but ultimately decided to sign the veteran.
Ford posted a .297 batting average in Triple-A Louisville with six home runs, 15 RBI and a .381 on-base percentage in 91 at-bats. The Reds have lost six-straight games and have struggled at the plate. Maybe Ford can help solve their issues.
