Sal Stewart Has Hilarious Reaction After Terry Francona Reveals Michael Jordan Story

When at Redsfest last week, Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona revealed to Sal Stewart that he managed Michael Jordan in the minor leagues when Jordan was playing professional baseball.

Stewart was recently on MLB Network and his reaction to the news was hilarious.

"The other day we had Redsfest and he said that he had managed Michael Jordan," Stewart said, "I was stunned. I didn't know that he did that."

Francona managed Jordan during the 1994 season, when he was the manager of the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Jordan struggled in his only season, slashing .202/.289/.266 with 21 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases.

Stewart went on to talk about how much he enjoys playing for Francona.

"Honestly, Tito works really hard to have relationships with his players. That is really number one. You don't really get that often. He kind of goes out of his way to have a relationship with you. He understands who you are as a player...Having a manager who lets you be who you are, I am really fortunate to have that. He's a Hall of Fame manager for a reason."

You can see the full clip below:

"He said that he managed Michael Jordan. I was stunned, I didn't even know that was a thing." 😂@stewart_sal talks about his relationship with @Reds manager Terry Francona and what he provides to the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/TTIRj962YE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 25, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



