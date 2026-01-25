Sal Stewart Has Hilarious Reaction After Terry Francona Reveals Michael Jordan Story
In this story:
When at Redsfest last week, Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona revealed to Sal Stewart that he managed Michael Jordan in the minor leagues when Jordan was playing professional baseball.
Stewart was recently on MLB Network and his reaction to the news was hilarious.
"The other day we had Redsfest and he said that he had managed Michael Jordan," Stewart said, "I was stunned. I didn't know that he did that."
Francona managed Jordan during the 1994 season, when he was the manager of the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Jordan struggled in his only season, slashing .202/.289/.266 with 21 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases.
Stewart went on to talk about how much he enjoys playing for Francona.
"Honestly, Tito works really hard to have relationships with his players. That is really number one. You don't really get that often. He kind of goes out of his way to have a relationship with you. He understands who you are as a player...Having a manager who lets you be who you are, I am really fortunate to have that. He's a Hall of Fame manager for a reason."
You can see the full clip below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4