Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Michael Siani was claimed by the New York Yankees on Friday afternoon.

The outfielder spent the last two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared in 19 games last season, slashing .235/.316/.235.

Siani was drafted by the Reds in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of William Penn Charter School.

The 26-year-old was with the Reds organization from 2018 to 2023.

Siani is a fantastic defensive outfielder, but has struggled offensively throughout his career. He has slashed just .221/.277/.270 over 160 games and 383 plate appearances in the major leagues.

Siani is a nice piece to have on a team that doesn't need much offensive bench depth. He can be used late in games with his speed and defensive ability.

It would be a surprise to see Siani make New York's Opening Day roster.

Opening Day for the 2026 season is on Thursday, March 26.

