Nick Krall's Budget Comments Hint More Reds Moves Could Be Coming
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke with the media over the weekend after the Reds signed outfielder JJ Bleday and traded for outfielder Dane Myers.
In a surprising statement, Krall mentioned the Reds still have some money to spend this offseason.
"Dane Myers is a zero-to-three guy," Krall said. "Bleday, we got on a deal that was close to where his arbitration salary was going to be. We got some more to be able to use. We looked at these deals with potential upside, but it also allows us to continue to be able to make this team better."
The Reds are still looking to improve in two key areas.
"You're still looking for bullpen depth," Krall said. "We're still looking to add some offense. Both of them are places that you'd love to be able to get better."
Krall was asked whether the Reds would need to make a trade to free up payroll in order to add another player, or if they already have the financial flexibility to do so in free agency. He didn’t offer a direct answer.
"I mean, we made one trade and one free agent signing today," Krall continued. "I think it depends on who is out there, what it is, and what the cost is."
It feels like the Reds are still one big bat away from being a legit contender in 2026. If they can find a way to make it happen, whether via trade or free agency, they could be set up for lots of success this upcoming season.
You can see Krall's full media availability below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4