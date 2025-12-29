Nick Krall's Budget Comments Hint More Reds Moves Could Be Coming

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall spoke with the media over the weekend after the Reds signed outfielder JJ Bleday and traded for outfielder Dane Myers.

In a surprising statement, Krall mentioned the Reds still have some money to spend this offseason.

"Dane Myers is a zero-to-three guy," Krall said. "Bleday, we got on a deal that was close to where his arbitration salary was going to be. We got some more to be able to use. We looked at these deals with potential upside, but it also allows us to continue to be able to make this team better."

The Reds are still looking to improve in two key areas.

"You're still looking for bullpen depth," Krall said. "We're still looking to add some offense. Both of them are places that you'd love to be able to get better."

Krall was asked whether the Reds would need to make a trade to free up payroll in order to add another player, or if they already have the financial flexibility to do so in free agency. He didn’t offer a direct answer.

"I mean, we made one trade and one free agent signing today," Krall continued. "I think it depends on who is out there, what it is, and what the cost is."

It feels like the Reds are still one big bat away from being a legit contender in 2026. If they can find a way to make it happen, whether via trade or free agency, they could be set up for lots of success this upcoming season.

You can see Krall's full media availability below:

