Andrew Abbott Has Quietly Turned a Corner for the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds had one of the best pitching staffs in the league coming into the season, but Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene were hit with injuries before the regular season started. These two injuries crushed the Reds' pitching staff before the season even got started.

This put a lot of pressure on the team's two best pitchers: Andrew Abbott and Chase Burns.

Burns has been excellent this season, ranking among the best pitchers in the National League in multiple categories. He holds an ERA around 2.00 and has been the ace of the Reds staff all season.

The same couldn't be said about Abbott, especially early in the year.

Andrew Abbott Struggled in His First Few Starts

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) walks through the dugout before the game against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Abbott was spectacular for the Reds in an Opening Day loss to the Boston Red Sox. He went six scoreless innings and allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out four hitters.

He was alright in his next two starts, but they surrendered 15 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings over a three-start span. He was giving up a lot of hard contact and more home runs than the Reds would have liked. The lefty wasn't getting whiffs, and his location wasn't good enough to create soft contact.

It seemed as though he had completely regressed from the All-Star that he was in 2025. After his sixth start of the season, Abbott's ERA was 6.59 and he hadn't recorded a win on the mound.

But recently, he's turned a corner.

Andrew Abbott Has Turned a Corner for the Reds

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Over his last three starts, Abbott has lowered his ERA by over two runs, down to 4.47. He's also recorded two wins and a no-decision to bring his record to 2-2 on the season. Across these three starts, Abbott allowed two hits, two runs, one home run, and seven walks while striking out 14 batters in 17 2/3 innings.

He's beginning to locate his pitches better, which has resulted in softer contact and better results. The Reds need him to be his All-Star self if they're going to make a push for the postseason this year.

Lodolo is back in the rotation, but the Reds are without Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson due to injuries. Abbott needs to continue trending in the right direction to keep the Reds afloat in the loaded National League Central.

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