Terry Francona Shares Promising Update on Reds’ Top Prospect

The Cincinnati Reds have a very good problem with their pitching staff this season. They're seemingly hosting a battle for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation with the top two candidates being Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns. Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, and Brady Singer make up the first four pitchers in the rotation.

Burns was magnificent in his time in the big leagues last season. While his ERA may not look like it, he was dominant more often than not. The righty was on the wrong side of some very unlucky outcomes throughout the year.

Lowder was incredible during his first year in the big leagues two years ago, but he missed last season with injuries. As a result, all eyes were on these two as they took the mound during the Reds' first spring training game on Saturday.

Burns tossed the first two innings, holding the Cleveland Guardians hitless. He issued three walks and struck out two hitters. Lowder threw the third and fourth innings. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four hitters. Both pitchers struck out Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez.

“I threw the kitchen sink at him," Lowder said about his strikeout of Ramirez according to Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "I backed him up with the heater up and in so I knew something moving away from him was there. I definitely had to execute some good pitches.”

Rhett Lowder Could be the Reds Next Breakout Pitcher

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) practices his pitch during the first day of full squad workouts, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burns is able to dominate with his electric fastball and unicorn slider. He's focused on adding a curveball and an improved chanegup to his arsenal this year.

Lowder has a very developed arsenal which features multiple plus pitches. He's a manager's dream. Reds skipper Terry Francona has always spoken highly of Lowder, including recently.

“He pitches like a veteran,” Francona said. “He had good stuff. He locates. He had good movement. In an era where there’s a lot of grip and rip, he’s a pitcher.”

Lowder could be the next breakout star for the Reds, but it might not come with the opening day roster. Burns seems like the heavy favorite for the No. 5 starter role.

Still, Lowder will likely be the first man up in case of injuries, struggles, or any other unforeseen circumstances. It's more than likely going to be best for Lowder to get aclimated to professional baseball again by spending the first few months in the minor leagues.

Either way, both of these Wake Forest products have bright futures in Cincinnati.

