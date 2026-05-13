Reds Make Significant Lineup Changes Amid Offensive Struggles

The Cincinnati Reds got their week off on the wrong foot with their series-opening 10-4 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. The cries from the fanbase vary from just about anything at this moment.

One could say that the starting pitching has been a downright nightmare. Another could see the bullpen starting to burst at the seams. But everyone can agree that this offense has been absolutely dreadful.

Outside of Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and Nathaniel Lowe, the Reds are still looking for some juice in the lineup. Outfielder JJ Bleday is looking the part, but it's too early to know if he can be the bat the team needs him to be.

Ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Nationals, the Reds released their lineup. Fans should be okay with what they see in this one.

New Look

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) bats against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Will Benson will be back at the top of the order. This past Saturday, the Reds outfield was in the top spot because Terry Francona felt that Benson could draw more walks in the top of the lineup. Something Francona hoped TJ Friedl could do.

Batting second will be Elly De La Cruz, followed by Sal Stewart, JJ Bleday, Spencer Steer, Nathaniel Lowe, Tyler Stephenson, Friedl, and Matt McLain.

Moving De La Cruz and Stewart up a spot means that the team is putting its trust in Bleday. Bleday has been blistering the ball when he makes contact. The former first-round pick has a .289 batting average in 45 at-bats.

Make It Work

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) makes a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Francona spoke with the media about the shakeup to the lineup heading into Wednesday's game at Great American Ball Park. Here's Francona's comments from Mike Petraglia.

"Me, Freddie (Benavides), Nap (Mike Napoli), (GM) Brad Meador, we were all in here last night, you know, like, and I kind of said, I said, let me hear it. And, you know, just to be truthful, it's a little challenging right now. We have a number of guys that aren't hitting like they have or will and I do, I value consistency, and I value patience. I also value winning a lot, and sometimes you try to balance that, and it's sometimes it's a little easier than others."

Last Chance?

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnatti Reds centerfielder TJ Friedl (29) scores against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This is the exact message Francona needed to send to players like Friedl and McLain. Even Ke'Bryan Hayes should be getting the message since he isn't even in the lineup.

The Reds' offense has been lifeless for basically the entire month of May. Those three names listed above are a big reason for that. If the Reds are going to keep any of them in the lineup, they will have to gain Francona's trust at the plate.

Moves needed to be made, and now they are. Francona says he values consistency; maybe this lineup will be the consistency this team needs.