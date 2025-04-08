Cincinnati Reds Place Matt McLain on Injured List, Call-Up Two Promising Prospects
The Reds made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.
They placed Matt McLain on the injured list with a slight left hamstring strain, retro to April 5. They optioned Carson Spiers to Triple-A Louisville.
They recalled Will Benson and Noelvi Marte from Triple-A Louisville.
McLain was hitting .214 with a team-leading three home runs this season in eight games. His absence will hurt an already ailing Cincinnati offense. The 25-year-old missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury sustained in spring training.
The Reds are hoping Will Benson and Noelvi Marte can provide a spark. Both Marte and Benson have been red hot in Triple-A.
Benson slashed .342/.357/.585 with five extra-base hits in nine games with Triple-A Louisville. Marte was slashing .353/.425/.529 with six extra-base hits in nine games with the Bats.
With Carson Spiers being sent down, it wouldn't be surprising to see Andrew Abbott come off the injured list and start in place of Spiers next time around.
You can see the Reds' announcement below:
