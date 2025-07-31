Rockies' Jake Bird Mentioned As Possible Trade Target for AL West Contender
The Colorado Rockies got their MLB trade deadline sale started off modestly last week when it was announced they traded third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees in exchange for two pitching prospects: left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring and right-handed pitcher Josh Grosz.
It was the first of what could be multiple deals made by the team as clear-cut sellers ahead of the MLB, with by far the worst record in the league.
They also made a surprising trade with the Atlanta Braves, moving veteran reliever Tyler Kinley in what could be the start of them moving several bullpen arms.
More News: Rockies First-Round Pick Ethan Holliday Now Organization’s Top Prospect
For how poorly the team has performed, their bullpen has been surprisingly effective, with several options emerging as potential trade chips.
One of their players who has been drawing a lot of attention is relief pitcher Jake Bird.
Under team control through 2028, he is going to be a hot commodity that contenders could be interested in.
More News: Rockies Matched First Half Series Wins Total Just Weeks Into Second Half
One team to keep an eye on is the red-hot Texas Rangers, who are on the lookout for some bullpen help in the second half.
Bird was one of the players mentioned by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), who could be looking to acquire, along with Phil Maton of the St. Louis Cardinals, Hunter Harvey of the Kansas City Royals and David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Given how many big names are already off the relief pitcher trade market, it would make sense for the Rockies to dangle Bird and see if a team is willing to pay a premium for an addition.
More News: It's 'Highly Unlikely' Rockies Trade Their Sluggers Drawing Interest Around MLB
With options dwindling, this is the perfect time for the team to cash in.
In the midst of a career season, he has struck out 62 batters in 53.1 innings with a 4.73 ERA.
That inflated ERA doesn’t tell the whole story about how effective he has been in 2025, as he owns a 3.45 FIP and xERA of 3.59, both of which are solid numbers.
More News: Rockies Relief Pitcher Drawing Interest From Yankees Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
It would make sense for Colorado to sell high on Bird and get back as many assets as possible to help improve the franchise’s future outlook.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.