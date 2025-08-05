Rockies Minor Leaguer Keston Hiura Named Pacific Coast League Player of Week
Keston Hiura has played 302 Major League games and wants nothing more than to get back to The Show at some point.
On Monday, the 29-year-old was named the Pacific Coast League player of the week for his performance at Triple-A Albuquerque for the week of July 28-Aug. 3.
The infielder played eight games for the Rockies earlier this season and batted 4-for-18. He was with Colorado from May 31-June 16 before he was designated for assignment, followed by being outrighted back to Albuquerque.
Hiura was the clean-up hitter for the Isotopes last week as they faced Sacramento. He went 9-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI. He also produced four consecutive multi-hit games for the first time in 2025.
He led the PCL last week with 23 total bases, a 1.045 slugging percentage and a 1.564 OPS. His three home runs tied him for the week with Sacramento’s Bryce Eldridge and Tacoma’s Leody Taveras.
This is the second time Hiura has been named a minor league player of the week, with his last award coming in 2024 with the Salt Lake Bees, also in the PCL. As a Major League player, he was named the National League player of the week with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019.
Hiura is the second Albuquerque player to claims player of the week this season, joining Ryan Ritter who claimed it in back-to-back weeks during the month of May.
Hiura was with the Bees last season, which are part of the Los Angeles Angels system. After he elected for free agency, he signed a minor league deal with the Rockies that included an invitation to Major League spring training. He did not make the opening day roster.
He was formerly the first-round pick (No. 9 overall) of the Brewers in 2017 out of UC Irvine. He made his MLB debut two years later as he slashed .303/.368/.570 with 19 home runs and 49 RBI in 84 games.
He played with the Brewers for parts of the next three seasons, but he never played more than the 84 games he played in 2019.
In 284 games with Milwaukee Hiura slashed .238/.318/.453 with 50 home runs and 132 RBI.
He did not play in the Majors in 2023, elected free agency and signed with the Detroit Tigers on a minor league deal. He failed to make its opening day roster and was released in June, which allowed him to sign with the Angeles.
