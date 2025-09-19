Rockies Rookie Third Baseman Named Breakout Prospect for 2025 Season
The Colorado Rockies 2025 season has been one for both the team and the fans to forget. After firing manager Bud Black, trading one of the last remnants of the Wild Card teams in Ryan McMahon, they broke the record for the most losses by a National League team with 112.
The lost and forgetful season is already in the rearview mirror for the most part. Now comes the search for a new manager and for the organization to get their young prospects ready.
The top of the system is exciting. Ethan Holliday, the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, is already one of the best shortstop prospects in baseball. Charlie Condon has some of the biggest power in all of the minor leagues.
There is some nice depth in this system. The Single-A team, Fresno Grizzlies, made their league's playoffs. However, there was one prospect in particular that broke through in a big way this season.
Though he has already made his big league debut, MLB Pipeline named Kyle Karros as the Rockies breakout prospect of 2025.
Karros Is an Option at Third Base for the Future
Karros is the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers player and current Dodgers analyst, Eric Karros. A fifth round pick out of UCLA in the 2023 draft, Karros was an average first kind of player and didn't show a ton of pop in college.
With 14 career home runs in three seasons in the all Pac-12, what stood out for Karros were his bat to ball skills, plate discipline and defense.
He showed off those skills in his first taste of pro ball in 2023. In 36 games, the third baseman had five extra base hits but no home runs, hit .285 and walked 22 times compared to 25 strikeouts.
However he did his best to dispell any notioned about his power potential the next season when he slashed .311/.390/.485 for an .875 OPS with 33 doubles, 15 homers and 78 RBIs at High-A.
His breakout didn't earn him much of a stock up, as he began the season at 21 on the Rockies Top 30.
He continued to rake, hitting .301 with an .874 OPS and six homers through 75 games before earning a promotion to the big leagues.
Though the 23-year-old has struggled at the plate, hitting .232 with a .593 OPS and one home run, he is already playing great defense with four Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant.
The young third baseman is by no means a finished product, but he has shown the signs of becoming a possible everyday player for Colorado moving forward. The base of being a great defender is going to give him a leg up. Now he needs to use his built in advantage of Coors Field to become even more of a threat with the bat.