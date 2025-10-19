Rockies Superstar Prospect Continues Strong Finish to 2025 in Arizona Fall League
The Colorado Rockies -- and more specifically executive vice president Walker Monfort -- have a lot on their plate this offseason.
After general manager Bill Schmidt stepped down from his role, Monfort has been tasked with finding a new head of their baseball operations department. The search is beginning to narrow, as three candidates have reportedly been interviewed. But it's still not clear exactly when someone is going to be officially hired.
In the meantime, a few of the Rockies' top prospects are out competing in the Arizona Fall League, including Charlie Condon, who finished the 2025 campaign strong after beginning slow. The team's second-ranked minor leaguer who was taken third overall in the 2024 draft slashed .268.376/.444 across 99 games this year, but it was his performance in Double-A to close the season that caught plenty of people's attention.
After struggling with his power to begin the year, Condon started flashing his home run ability by blasting 11 longballs in 55 games with Double-A Hartford. He also drove in 38 runs and had an OPS of .807, a good sign that he has started to figure things out at an upper affiliate level.
The next challenge for the 22-year-old was to keep things going in the AFL against some of the other top prospects around the sport, and it's safe to say he's doing exactly that after what he did in one of his most recent games.
Charlie Condon Had Go-Ahead Grand Slam in AFL
While he doesn't have the best overall numbers at the time of writing -- a .179/.281/.357 slash line across six games and 38 at-bats -- he has been productive for the Salt River Rafters with eight RBIs and two extra-base hits out of his six total knocks.
One of those happened to be a grand slam during Wednesday's contest, too, as his bases-clearing blast in the top of the ninth inning gave his team a victory and provided a signature moment for the Colorado prospect during this high-profile event.
Condon has proven to be a bit of a streaky hitter during his short professional career, so hopefully he's able to build some momentum after this now that he's settled to increase his overall production numbers.
There's an outside chance he'll be called up by the Rockies in 2026 at some point if he's able to become a consistent performer with the bat in his hand. So having a good showing at the Arizona Fall League would be a great step in getting himself on that trajectory.