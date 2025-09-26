Rockies Will Look To End Their Season on a High Note Against Giants
The Colorado Rockies have had a brutal season to say the least.
Already the owners of the worst record in National League history, the Rockies are looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the midst of losing nine of their last 11. Facing off against the San Francisco Giants, there is a chance they can win this series, but ultimately, they are looking to avoid a sweep before the 2025 campaign comes to a close.
Luckily for the Rockies, the Giants aren't having the best season either as they have also been eliminated from the playoff picture. San Francisco has only won one more game than Colorado in their last 11, and have just as many wins on their home field as they do when on the road.
That at least gives the Rockies a chance to finish off this year on a high note.
Probable Pitchers for Final Series
Germán Márquez is set to take the mound in the opener. It is better to just glance over the numbers he has had this year and just look at his previous start. Márquez had arguably his best outing of his season against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 20. He finished seven full innings where he struck out five and only allowed two earned runs.
It is the Game 2 matchup that could be the best one to watch as Kyle Freeland and Justin Verlander are set to face off. Verlander has the obvious upper hand with a 3.88 ERA on the season and 130 strikeouts, but Freeland has been one of the best options the Rockies' rotation has to offer.
Like Márquez, Freeland is coming off of a great start against the Angels where he went a respectable six innings and struck out seven batters. Even though he is 2-4 in his last seven starts, he has an ERA under 4.50 to go with 35 strikeouts. However, last time Freeland pitched against the Giants, it ended up in a benches-clearing incident, which should create some energy for the penultimate game of the season.
Like the two starters before him, McCade Brown is looking to build momentum from his previous start. Brown only made his major league debut a month ago, and he is starting to show that he could be a real asset to the Rockies. His last outing was against the Seattle Mariners where he struck out 10 in only five innings, which was easily the best performance of his MLB career.
The Rockies have not had a season that any baseball team ever wants to have. The only thing the ballclub can do is focus on the final three games and get ready to build for next year.