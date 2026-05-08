Antonio Senzatela Succeeding in New Full-Time Role for Rockies

The Colorado Rockies beat the New York Mets, 6-2, on Thursday to wrap up a series discombobulated by inclement weather. One of the main reasons that the Rockies were able to secure the victory, was because of the work of one of their veterans.

Antonio Senzatela has been used to being a starting pitcher for the Rockies ever since he made his MLB debut in 2017. But Senzatela has taken on a new role so far this season and has been making the best of it and it has been really impressive.

Senzatela got the save for the Rockies in the victory over the Mets after outfielder Jake McCarthy hit a go ahead grand slam in the eight inning. Senzatela pitched the last two innings of the game as he gave up one hit, one walk and struck out two batters.

Senzatela lowered his season ERA to 1.11 and his WHIP to 0.78. Those numbers take into account that the righty now has thrown 24.1 innings and at most throws three innings an outing.

The longest outing that Senzatela has had this season was 3.1 innings against the Houston Astros. The work the veteran has put in as a bulk reliever suits him way better than a starter.

Senzatela threw 130 innings last season and had a record of 4-15 with an ERA of 6.65 and a WHIP of 1.84. Those are some ugly numbers and it seems the switch this season is doing him wonders.

Senzatela could be a good mentor for Chase Dollander

May 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher pitcher Chase Dollander (32)) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Senzatela and second-year pitcher Chase Dollander are in identical roles so far this season for the Rockies. Both are starters that were turned into bulk relievers and both have put up good numbers to begin the year.

And knowing that Senzatela has been in the league for going on nine years now and he knows what it takes to be a good pitcher, mentoring Dollander could be a good idea. Dollander had a rough go of it in his rookie year last season for the Rockies.

Dollander pitched 98 innings last season and had a record of 2-12 with an ERA of 6.52 and a WHIP of 1.55. This season, he has pitched 37.1 innings with a record of 3-2 and has pitched to an ERA of 3.38 and a WHIP of 1.15.

Whenever Dollander pitches, someone out of the bullpen starts and then he takes over. Senzatela is finding success transitioning to a reliever and if he mentors Dollander, Dollander could continue this success path.