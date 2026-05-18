Colorado Rockies Starter Earns Career Milestone While Dealing with Sickness

Through 14 seasons of professional baseball between MLB and NPB, Tomoyuki Sugano had earned 149 career wins. He had been sitting on that mark since April 29, when he earned his third win of the season. The veteran struggled in his next two starts, but it all came together on Saturday.

According to Owen Perkins of MLB.com, Sugano was dealing with "flu-like symptoms" prior to his start on Saturday, but the right-hander went anyway. Despite not feeling his best, Sugano was solid on the mound.

The 36-year-old went five innings, allowing just two runs on his way to finally earning that milestone 150th win.

Sugano's Teammates Celebrated His Win and Praised His Leadership

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Rockies signed Sugano to a one year deal in February and the right-hander has been the team's best pitcher so far this season. Over nine starts, he leads the team in bWAR with 1.2 and has posted a 4.02 ERA and 116 ERA+.

Even though he hasn't been in Colorado long, he has made a big impact on his teammates as a veteran leader. Despite being new to MLB, he's been pitching for a long time and the clubhouse wanted to celebrate that after his big win.

"I honestly wasn't aware that my teammates knew about it. Obviously this is a special one for me, but I want to look forward to the 151st win," Sugano said after Saturday's game.

Even if Sugano himself didn't want to celebrate too much, his teammates and manager did that for him.

"It was really big. He's one of the best pitchers out there in Japan, and he's performing really well here in Coors. He's a nice human being, a nice person. I love him, and I'm so happy for him," Rockies veteran Antonio Senzatela said.

Senzatela is in his 10th season as a member of the Rockies, but he still looks to Sugano as one of the veteran leaders, even though he's been in the league for eight years longer. That's the kind of instant impact Sugano has had.

"We see it on a daily basis. He's such the ultimate professional, whether he's pitching or not. You can just tell he's been doing it at a high level for a long time. We celebrated the 150th in there today, and we've very happy for him. It's a great milestone, well deserved," manager Warren Schaeffer said in comments captured by Rockies Insider's Patrick Lyons.

Tomoyuki Sugano recorded his 150th win as a professional during the #Rockies 4-2 victory over the Dbacks.



Colorado took a moment post-game to celebrate the three-time MVP and eight-time All-Star in Japan. pic.twitter.com/EobYpl3KhF — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) May 16, 2026

Sugano struggled a bit in his rookie season in the big leagues. As a member of the Baltimore Orioles, Sugano led the AL in home runs allowed with 33, while posting a 4.64 ERA and 1.2 bWAR over 30 starts.

There was some worry from outside of the organization about Sugano's decision to sign with the Rockies after the season he had in 2025. However, that hasn't seemed to be a problem through nine starts. He's already matched his bWAR total from last season and he's pitched well at Coors.

He has allowed nine home runs so far this year, but only three at Coors Field. In 26 innings, he has a 4.50 ERA at home.

What seemed to be a questionable move at the time has turned into a pitcher who has been the steady arm in the rotation this year.