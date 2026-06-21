Drew and Zach Goodman Share Baseball Broadcast on Special Father's Day

"The sound of a ball hitting a glove between father and son is the soundtrack of summer."

There's something special about the bond that a father and son can form over the game of baseball. For over 150 years, the diamond has been where serious adult competition has always been bathed in the soft innocence of youth. For many of us, that relationship and rite of passage represents the base of baseball, and the past that makes the game our pastime.

On Sunday, a son and his father will share a very special hardwood holiday. Colorado Rockies announcers Drew and Zach Goodman will share MLB broadcasting duties for the first time, as they celebrate a joyous Father's Day as a family. The pair will call the action this afternoon when the Rox (30-47) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-39) at Coors Field, per Purple Row. Drew will call the game on television while Zach will call it on the radio.

For vetaran telecaster Drew Goodman, it's a moment he couldn't be happier about: When he learned all about his son's upcoming arrival to the franchise as a radio announcer, the elder Goodman isn't afraid to let you know that he got emotional when he found out the news.

“When he got the call, he called me immediately after and I literally burst into tears,” Drew recalled. “It was a visceral reaction, I literally was sobbing. I was so incredibly happy for him, and it was unbelievable. It’s surreal.”

A Family Legacy

A banner with the Colorado Rockies logo | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For both Drew Goodman and his offspring, the Rockies' franchise represents nearly four decades of family fun and Fortune. Dad has been a broadcaster in the Denver area since 1988, and he's ascended throughout a 35-year relationship with the Rockies that has led him to become a Mile High trademark today. He's known for his signature home run call, 'Take a good look; you won't see it for long!, and has won so many Colorado Broadcaster of the Year Awards that he's running out of room for trophies.

Zach, 26, was a player at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, from 2019-2022 before settling into a career in broadcasting. With such a legendary patriarch already calling the action, the move to the microphone was a perfect fit; he could stay close to the game and his Dad at the same time. Prior to this season, he was calling games for the Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate in Amarillo. Now, he's part of an organization where his father is an icon.

“I always say that I wanted to be a player first," the younger Goodman stated. I wanted to play in the major leagues, but I was always realistic that it’s not an easy thing to do, and I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” he said. “There are pictures of me when I’m really, really young, filling out the scorebook and calling games."