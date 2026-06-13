It's Getting Harder for the Rockies to Keep Charlie Condon in Triple-A

Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon just continues to dominate down in Triple-A Albuquerque for the Isotopes. The Isotopes won their latest game on Friday and Condon put together quite the performance.

The former Georgia Bulldog finished the game 4-4 with two home runs, two walks, and five runs driven in. He continues to put up video game numbers that are so unbelievable that it is getting crazier that he has not been called up yet.

The Rockies are a team that is going to be selling at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline in August. But just because they are going to be sellers does not mean they should keep Condon down in Triple-A.

He has done more than enough to earn the call-up to the Rockies. The more that he performs, the more evident it gets that he deserves to be in the MLB.

After his most recent performance for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Condon is slashing .265/.399/.511 which is good for an OPS of .910. The kid has what it takes to be in the majors, and it would also bring a lot more ticket sales than the Rockies see on a nightly basis.

The Rockies recently called up Cole Carigg to the majors and he is already hitting major league pitching well. Now it is Condon's turn to get the call and see what he can do for the big club.

Condon and Hunter Goodman would be a good 1-2 punch

One of the only consistently good hitters in the Rockies lineup on a daily basis is catcher Hunter Goodman. Goodman is currently slashing .240/.315/.508 which is good for an OPS of .823.

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old former Memphis Tiger also has 18 home runs to go along with 33 runs driven in. He is one of the more consistent hitters in the everyday lineup and having Condon in the lineup in front of him or behind him would be beneficial.

Slotting Condon into the Rockies lineup and putting him next to Goodman could lead to a lot more runs. Putting them as a 1-2 punch could really bring a lot of potential for one of them to get on base and then another to hit a homerun or just keep the line moving.

The Rockies could choose to trade Goodman at the deadline if they want to get a maximum return knowing they will not make the playoffs this year. But if they keep Goodman, him and Condon could scare opponents in future years.