Jose Quintana's Back-To-Back Quality Starts Looming Large For Rockies

The Colorado Rockies dropped their most recent contest against the Atlanta Braves by a score of 8-6 after leading 6-0 early. But just because the Rockies might have lost, there is a positive to look at moving forward.

The Rockies signed veteran Jose Quintana to a one-year 6-million-dollar contract in the offseason, pretty much a prove-it deal. Quintana did not have the best start to his season as he started the year by giving up 11 runs combined in three straight losses to the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

But since then, the veteran lefty has figured things out in his past two starts, both against National League East teams. He went 5.1 innings while giving up one run on two hits with five strikeouts against the Mets on April 26 and earned the win. In the loss against the Braves, Quintana pitched 6.0 innings and gave up one run on five hits, and struck out three.

Quintana has really been picking it up lately for a rotation that has needed him. Veteran Michael Lorenzen has struggled for the Rockies and could see himself designated for assignment sometime soon.

And if Lorenzen sees his roster spot open up, it could mean good news for Quintana, who has seemed to figure out his groove. Quintana is a veteran who knows how to pitch in the MLB and lately has proved his worth to the Rockies.

Quintana's veteran presence could also help Chase Dollander

Apr 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Rockies, so far this season, have not gone with a full 5-man rotation as most teams usually do. They have gone with an opener once or twice a week, and second -year starter Chase Dollander has followed after that.

Dollander did not have a good rookie season for the Rockies in 2025, where he pitched 98 innings but had an ERA of 6.52 and a WHIP of 1.55. But so far in the 2026 season, Dollander has pitched 32.0 He has an ERA of 2.25 and a WHIP of 1.00.

And knowing how well Dollander has done so far this year, Quintana is a good presence to have and could be that mentor that Dollander has been needing. Quintana has been needed so far this year for Colorado, and with Lorenzen struggling, it could put Dollander back in the rotation full-time.

Quintana hopes to keep up his good work when his next start should be against the Mets again on May 6 when they come to town. Quintana knows the NL East well, as he was once a member of the Mets rotation and generally has always done well against the teams in that division.