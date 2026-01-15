5 International Players Who Left Lasting Mark on Rockies History
Today is officially MLB international signing day, when baseball teams wine and dine their top prospects. Players must be at least 16 before signing. The Colorado Rockies have had numerous talented international players to play for them.
Throughout the franchise's history, some of these international players made an impact on the organization, whether the Rockies originally signed them or not. What’s important is what they accomplished and excitedly brought to Colorado and Coors Field.
Here Are The 5 Best International Players in Rockies History:
The list is not ranked from best to worst or worst to best.
5) Franklin Morales
Morales played for the Rockies for six seasons. The lefty Venezuelan was known for his versatility as a starter and reliever. Franklin won a total of 13 games for the ballclub and averaged a 4.56 ERA. He posted a career high of 100 strikeouts in 2014.
Morales went on to win two World Series with the 2013 Boston Red Sox and 2015 Kansas City Royals. Those championship experiences all began with the reps and training he endured during his time with the Rockies.
4) Ubaldo Jimenez
Perhaps the best original international signing in Rockies history. Jimenez was a right-handed pitcher out of the Dominican Republic and played 12 MLB seasons, six of them with the Rockies.
During the 2010 season, at the age of 26, he made his All-Star appearance. He won a career high 19 games with a 2.88 ERA and recorded 214 strikeouts. In that same season, he tossed the first no-hitter in Rockies history. It came against the Atlanta Braves on April 17, 2010.
From 2008 to 2010, Ubaldo won at least 12 games.
3) Andres Galarraga
The “Big Cat” became a fan favorite in the city of Colorado and a key member of the “Blake Street Bombers.” Although Galarraga signed his international deal with the Montreal Expos, he became a vital part of the Rockies' success, especially in 1995. His impact was huge.
Andres played first base for the team for five seasons from 1993 to 1997. It was with the Rockies that he became a bigger star. He was selected to the All-Star Game twice in 1993 and 1997. It was surprising that he didn’t become an All-Star in 1996 after hitting a career-high 47 home runs and 150 RBIs.
Galarraga hit a total of 172 home runs during his tenure with the Rockies. He hit more home runs with the Rockies than with any other team.
2) Vinny Castilla
One of the most humble and beloved players in Rockies history. Castilla was another fan favorite and a member of the Blake Street Bombers. The third baseman spent nine of his 16 seasons with the Rockies—a power-hitting machine with multiple 30-plus and 100-plus RBI seasons.
Vinny originally signed with the Atlanta Braves before making Colorado his long-term home in 1993. He represented the Rockies with class and dignity. Castilla is still connected with the Rockies nation to this day. In 2016, he was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.
1) Carlos Gonzalez
What can we say about “CarGo?” He embodies everything that the Rockies fans love about a player. The Venezuelan outfielder is another beloved player in the franchise's history—a reliable hitter and defender.
We won’t forget the season he had in 2010, when he put up MVP numbers. He finished that season with a .336 batting average. Gonzalez came in third in the MVP voting. Gonzalez was signed by the Oakland Athletics as an international prospect before joining the Rockies in 2009.
Injuries may have gotten in the way sometimes, but he blessed the city of Colorado with three playoff appearances, 227 career home runs, three all-star selections, 2-time silver slugger, and three gold gloves.