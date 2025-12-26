All-Star Hunter Goodman on Path to Becoming Best Rockies Catcher Ever
Colorado Rockies All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman is a vital piece to the team's future. Goodman is already doing things that haven't been done in Rockies history at the catcher position.
Goodman became the first Rockies catcher to win the NL Silver Slugger Award at the position. That’s right. No one before him had accomplished this.
Is Hunter Goodman Becoming Best Rockies Catcher Of All Time?
The 26-year-old slugger out of Arlington, Tenn., gives the Rockies fans a lot of hope for these next few years. It’s a tough NL West division with a lot of competition, but the Rockies are slowly building blocks with their young core.
Goodman finished a strong 2025 season, hitting .278 with 31 home runs and 91 RBIs. A season that was filled with misery because of the losses they accumulated, Goodman accomplished goals by becoming an All-Star for the first time in his career.
It’s only one season of tremendous success. But, given the history of the positino in the Rockies' organization, Goodman has the opportunity to go down as the most excellent catcher ever to wear a Rockies uniform. He can make his mark in the next 3-5 seasons.
The list of memorable catchers in team history is short. Joe Girardi was the first Rockies catcher from 1993-95, and he played a role in the Rockies becoming the first team to win the NL wild card in 1995.
Chris Iannetta was a solid catcher for several years for the Rockies. His best seasons came in 2007 when he hit 18 home runs.
Yorvit Torrealba was also special for the Rockies during the late 2000s. His performance in the decisive game of the regular season, Game 163, against the San Diego Padres, including a home run in the eighth inning.
All of these catchers that came before Goodman did their job and played with intensity. They have paved the way for Goodman and positioned him to lead this team to something bigger and better. He won’t do it alone because he will be surrounded by other talented guys like Charlie Condon, Ezequiel Tovar, and emerging minor leaguers like Charlie Condon and Ethan Holliday.
Goodman is a valuable power-hitting player. He’s aggressive and an intelligent runner. As long as he stays consistent, he will be in a Rockies uniform for a long time. He must follow his breakthrough season with another All-Star selection, Silver Slugger honors, and, hopefully, his first Gold Glove.