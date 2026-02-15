Brenton Doyle Still Anchors the Rockies’ Outfield Despite Tough 2025
Warren Schaeffer, the Colorado Rockies manager, didn’t mince words when addressing the topic of Brenton Doyle’s struggles in 2025.
“I mean, give the guy a break that he didn’t win a Gold Glove last year.”
A little grace is certainly deserved for Doyle, and the Rockies manager was willing to share that stance immediately when asked.
Doyle was a back-to-back National League Gold Glove winner in 2023 and 2024. A more uneven campaign in 2025 didn’t yield a third win for the 27-year-old, but the confidence the Rockies have in their star isn’t waning.
The defensive standard didn’t suddenly disappear for Doyle; the season just reminded everyone how high he had set the bar.
Schaeffer was quick to remind the press exactly how good Doyle was and remains today.
“Last year was his third year in the big leagues. The first two years, he’s a Gold Glove winner in center field, in Coors Field. I mean, give the guy a break that he didn’t win a Gold Glove last year. He’s gonna be fine. ‘BD’ is a top-notch defender. I mean, he’s the best in the biz out there.”
That’s a statement of support from a coach that 100% believes in his player and understands that there will be ups and downs. The Rockies certainly have taken the stance that Doyle is a foundational piece moving forward.
Doyle’s Defensive Floor Remains Elite
Even in what many might consider a step-back season, Doyle continued to provide high-end value to the team in his position. His combination of range, closing speed, and first-step reads in center field makes him one of the most reliable run-preventers on the team.
From 2023 all through 2024, Doyle established himself as a premier defensive center fielder in the National League. He posted elite metrics in both years.
Year
OAA
Runs Prevented
2023
14
12
2024
14
13
2025
6
5
According to Baseball Savant, Doyle was also among the best in MLB in sprint speed. In 2023, he ranked No. 13 in the league with a speed of 29.9 ft/sec. He slipped just a little bit in 2024, but was still found at the top of the list at No. 37 with a speed of 29.3. Edging back up again in 2025, Doyle was in at No. 23 with a speed of 29.5.
Those skills don’t disappear overnight.
Coors Field presents its own set of challenges with its expansive outfield, which places a bigger premium on center field defense. Doyle’s ability to cover gaps remains a structural advantage with him on the field.
What Happened in 2025
The 2025 season became even more complicated at the plate.
Doyle wasn’t just struggling defensively. His offensive production dipped as well, and he certainly wasn’t alone. The entire set of Rockies hitters battled consistency issues both at home and on the road.
It is important to keep all of those struggles in context.
Doyle has already proven he can make adjustments and the Rockies continue to have faith in him. Certainly, there is room for growth in his offensive profile and with the addition of new coaching talent, Colorado is only looking up.
The Bigger Picture for Colorado and 2026
Colorado is a team trying to stabilize both its pitching staff and run prevention. Doyle being in the center field matters more than it does on a typical roster.
Coors Field demands range. It demands instincts. When the ball finds a gap, that field demands recovery speed. Doyle provides all of it.
The Rockies don’t need the fourth-year outfielder to be perfect in 2026. They just need him to rebound and find his groove. If he just continues to anchor the outfield defense while his offense continues to evolve, it will be enough.
The narrative around the 2025 season is growing quieter as fans and critics witness change and a new perspective emerging in the Mile High City.