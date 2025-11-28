Can This Beloved Player Become Rockies Future President of Baseball Operations?
One of the most beloved players in the history of the Colorado Rockies is Todd Helton. His knowledge and leadership are qualities that won the hearts of Colorado fans.
The excitement among fans was tremendous when Helton returned to the organization as a Special Assistant to the General Manager in 2022. Helton currently resides in Knoxville, Tennessee, and has proven he can coach players, gaining that experience as an assistant at the University of Tennessee.
The University of Tennessee has an outstanding baseball program, and Helton saw them win the national championship two seasons ago. Aside from the experience with the Volunteers, he also coached for the USA Baseball program.
However, Helton could maximize his potential by bringing his experience, integrity, empathy, and strategic thinking into a higher position, such as President of Baseball Operations to the Rockies.
Should the Rockies Consider Helton As Future President of Baseball Operations?
The San Francisco Giants are an NL West division rival of the Rockies. Buster Posey, a future Hall of Famer, is serving this position for the Giants with no experience before that. Therefore, it is possible the Rockies could consider Helton for the position someday if they continue to struggle.
Players would easily listen to Helton, and he can relate to them because he played the game for so many years and at a high level. Helton stayed loyal to the franchise for 17 years, and many of those years were not so pleasant on the record front, but it all changed in 2007 when the team reached the World Series.
Helton has maintained his love and loyalty for the organization when he came back to help out, but not as a player. He was born to be a leader, and he got better at leading a group of young men while playing for former Rockies manager Clint Hurdle, with whom they still have a good relationship to this day.
In terms of financial acumen, Helton could surround himself with people in the organization who can help him in that area. Finances are one of the key ingredients that come with the territory of running baseball operations.
It would be an incredible story if Helton were to be hired as President of Baseball Operations someday. It may be improbable, but certainly not impossible. Taking risks is a must. Having a vision and transforming it into a passionate, dedicated, winning oath will pay dividends for the Rockies.