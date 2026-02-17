Frustrated Kris Bryant Discusses Injury As Rockies Hold First Full-Squad Workout
Colorado Rockies star Kris Bryant will begin his fifth season with the Rockies and the season will begin the way most of his tenure has in Denver, on the injured list. To say that his time in Colorado has been frustrating might be putting it lightly.
This time, however, it feels like there is no path for him to get back on the field anytime soon. Dealing with a back injury, he was recently put on the 60-day IL, which means he'll likely miss at least the first two months of the 2026 season, if not longer. Given how things have gone, there is a good chance it's longer.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Kris Bryant Addresses Injuries in Camp
The 34-year-old Bryant showed up at Colorado's spring training facility in Scottsdale and spoke with the media on Tuesday about his back injury. The veteran infielder was clearly upset and frustrated with where he is in terms of rehabbing.
“It’s difficult, it’s not easy waking up in pain every day, so now we’re here, just trying to determine next steps while I’m here with the training staff and the doctors,” said Bryant.
Since signing with the Rockies in 2022, Bryant has played in just 170 games for Colorado. He was limited to just 11 games in 2025, with the highest amount of games he's played in one season being 80, in 2023. Otherwise, it has been frustrating for the right-handed power-hitter. His manager, Warren Schaeffer, is preparing not to have Bryant this season.
“There’s really not much to say about it, other than the guy’s back really, really hurts, and he’s having a tough time progressing,” Schaeffer said. “We have to prepare like he’s not going to play. That’s just the way that we have to go about it -- hoping that he has a recovery, a breakthrough.''
This is a tricky situation for both Bryant and the team. Clearly, he is in a lot of pain and he is trying to do everything he can to get back on the field at some point with his teammates. Thomas Harding of MLB.com explained that Bryant's contract is guaranteed, but any necessary adjustments would have to be discussed by the team and the player.
"As written, Bryant’s contract is guaranteed, meaning any adjustment based on not being able to play would have to be negotiated by the club and Bryant. But there is no indication that such talks are anywhere near happening,'' wrote Harding.
We're not there yet and hopefully Bryant won't have to go there anytime soon, but it is clear that he still wants to play, but his injury is taking its toll. The next couple of months should give everyone a clearer picture of what might be coming down the line for Bryant and Colorado.